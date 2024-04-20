Salman house firing: Warning of 'major incident' by Lawrence Bishnoi aide

The Mumbai Police has reported that an unidentified person contacted the police control room and said that an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was planning to arrive in Mumbai to carry out a "major incident", according to a report in Mint.

This comes days after the April 14 firing incident, where two individuals on a motorcycle fired shots outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra. On Tuesday, the Kutch Police arrested the two suspects, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), and handed them to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch. A municipal court sent the two suspects to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25.

Investigations indicated that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang enlisted Gupta and Pal to carry out the shooting. According to the suspects, Lawrence Bishnoi sought retribution against Salman Khan for his role in the Blackbuck poaching case.

Booking a cab using gangster name

In a separate development, the police said that on April 20, a 20-year-old individual was arrested for booking a cab from Khan’s residence under the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The accused was identified as Rohit Tyagi from Ghaziabad, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The police said, “Upon the cab driver’s arrival at Galaxy Apartment, Salman Khan’s residence, and inquiry with the watchman, the watchman promptly reported the incident to the nearby Bandra police station.”

Eknath Shinde visits Salman Khan

On April 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited actor Salman Khan’s residence, assuring him of protection.

ANI reported CM Shinde as saying, “Stringent action will be taken against those involved in the incident. I have assured Salman Khan that the government stands behind him and his safety is the government’s responsibility. The government will ensure that no one dares do such an act in Mumbai.”