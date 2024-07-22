Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Mumbai rains: Air India offers full refund as some flights get cancelled

Mumbai rains: Air India offers full refund as some flights get cancelled

Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel. The airline also shared a link and asked the people to check the flight status

Air India's iconic A350 aircraft
Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the past couple of weeks.
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 8:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Following heavy rains that pounded Mumbai and its suburbs, flight operations have been affected, resulting in the cancellation and diversion of some of the flights.

Referring to this, Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on Sunday. The airline also shared a link and asked the people to check the flight status before heading to the airport.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in the cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on July 21, 2024. Please check flight status before heading to the airport by clicking here: https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html," Air India posted on X.

"For further assistance, please connect with our contact centre at 011 69329333 , 011 69329999," it added.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the past couple of weeks.
 

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police issued an advisory on Sunday, asking citizens to avoid going out in coastal areas in view of the heavy rainfall in the city.

More From This Section

Need to face up to junk food crisis as study shows 23% Indians overweight

Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur weaves its way into the Paris Olympics legacy

Gujarat CM Patel allocates Rs 100 crore for road repairs post-monsoon

Latest LIVE: Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden pulls out of US presidential race

Gujarat reports 13 new suspected Chandipura virus cases, 5 fatalities

The police in its advisory said that residents should leave their homes only if necessary and take precautions. In case of any emergency, number 100 has also been issued.

Earlier, the Mumbai civic authority urged residents to avoid going out unless necessary, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

"The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy) rainfall for Mumbai today. People are requested to avoid going out unless necessary," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

An orange alert was also issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

Several roads in Mumbai have been waterlogged, and traffic snarls have been reported due to the heavy rains.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IMD issues red alert: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa brace for torrential rains

Mumbai on alert: Heavy rains and strong winds expected, warns IMD

IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Delhi, Mumbai; heavy rains in several states

IMD issues 'red' alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala

Orange alert in Mumbai due to heavy rain, high tide in sea may cause floods

Topics :Mumbai rainsAir Indiaflights cancelledflight cancellation charges

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story