Business Standard
Mumbai sees heavy showers; flights diverted, waterlogging in many areas

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended twice for a brief period due to inclement weather and low visibility, a source said

Several vehicles were stranded on inundated roads in Wadala and Matunga in central Mumbai, the official said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday, disrupting flight operations and inundating roads in many parts of the city, officials said.
Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended twice for a brief period due to inclement weather and low visibility, a source said.
At least 15 flights were diverted to the nearby airports, mainly Ahmedabad, till 4 pm.
As intermittent heavy spells of rain hit the city, runway operations were suspended at 12.12 pm for eight minutes and from 1 pm to 1.15 pm, the source said.
Flights of IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and Akasa were diverted, it was stated.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city received 82 mm of rain, the eastern suburbs 96 mm, and the western suburbs got 90 mm till 4 pm.

Suburban train services were operating normally on both the Western and Central Railway routes. However, trains were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes on the Harbour Line due to waterlogging near Mankhurd, Panvel and Kurla stations.
A few buses were diverted because of flooding in many parts of the city.
A traffic police official said Andheri Subway in DN Nagar was closed, and the southbound traffic was diverted via Gokhale Bridge and northbound traffic via Thackeray Bridge.
Similarly, the Khar subway was closed. The traffic was diverted via Linking Road, and the Maharashtra Nagar subway in Trombay was shut due to flooding in the area, he said.
Several vehicles were stranded on inundated roads in Wadala and Matunga in central Mumbai, the official said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday asked officials to be on high alert in light of heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra.
The State Disaster Response Force, the local administration, civic bodies, police, etc, should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

