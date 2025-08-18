Putin calls PM Modi, briefs him on recent meeting with Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday briefed Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on his summit talks in Alaska with United States (US) President Donald Trump on ending the war in Ukraine.

Putin spoke to the Indian prime minister on the phone, three days after the high-profile summit in Alaska that ended without a ceasefire deal.

Following the phone conversation, Modi thanked Putin for sharing insights from the meeting and said that India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

“Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska,” Modi said in a post on X.