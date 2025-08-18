India's unemployment rate eases to 5.2% in July as rural jobs rise

India's unemployment rate fell to 5.2 per cent in July from 5.6 per cent in the previous month, the statistics ministry said on Monday, as rural hiring picked up ahead of the festival season and on agricultural activity.

The jobless rate among those aged 15 years and above in rural areas fell to 4.4 per cent from 4.9 per cent in June, while it rose in urban areas to 7.2 per cent from 7.1 per cent in June, the data showed.

Among urban youth aged 15 to 29 years, unemployment increased to 19.0 per cent in July from 18.8 per cent in June. In rural areas, the youth jobless rate declined to 13 per cent from 13.8 per cent in the previous month. It was 13.7 per cent in May.

The unemployment rate for the April-June period, the first quarter of current fiscal year, was estimated at 5.4 per cent among those aged 15 years and above, the ministry said. India's federal government has announced plans to cut its goods and services tax by October, after rising tensions with the United States over steep tariff hikes announced by President Donald Trump on Indian goods, in a bid to shore up local manufacturing and support jobs. The labour force participation rate (LFPR) - the share of people aged 15 years or more working, seeking work or available for work in the population - rose to 54.9 per cent in July from 54.2 per cent in June, the ministry said.