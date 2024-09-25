Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Mumbai's first under-ground metro to start partial operations next week

Mumbai's first under-ground metro to start partial operations next week

Phase one to run on a 12.44 km long stretch between Aarey Depot and BKC

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Aqua Line
(Image by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited on X)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State agency officials noted that starting October, Mumbai’s first-ever underground metro is expected to start operations in a phased manner. The Rs 37,276 crore project is likely to start full operations in 2025.

The first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3 – a 12.44-kilometre (km) long stretch between Aarey Depot and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) – will start operations by the first week of October, subject to certain clearances, concerned officials at Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) informed the press.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


MMRCL is developing the Mumbai Metro-3 line in two phases – first connecting Aarey to BKC (12.44 km) and second connecting BKC to Colaba (21.06 km). The two phases combined are expected to cost Rs 37,276 crore, making it one of the most expensive metro stretches in the city and higher than the Rs 23,000 crore envisaged in the detailed project report (DPR) released in 2011.

Phase-II of the Mumbai Metro-3 line is expected to be operational by March-May 2025. Once fully operational next year, daily ridership of 13 lakh passengers is expected via the Metro line, with travel time cut down to 60 minutes.

Once inaugurated in October, the stretch will add to the list of recent projects operationalised in the city in the last year. In January 2024, Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, green-flagged the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link. Later, in March, the Coastal Road was opened to commuters partially. Earlier, in January 2023, the Mumbai Metro 2A line started operations in Modi’s presence. The city’s infrastructure projects often find prominence in election campaigns, and the state is likely to go to polls this year.

MMRCL officials note that the ticket rates for the first phase have been set between Rs 10 and Rs 50. This is likely to rise to Rs 70 per passenger per ride once the entire stretch is operational.

More From This Section

Inbound tourists trail pandemic levels, but forex earnings up: Report

Drive safe or pay more: Delhi LG's plan to link traffic fines to insurance

Make in India 10th anniversary: PM Modi thanks all for 'roaring success'

Jarange ends fast over Marathas reservation citing community's 'sentiments'

Latest LIVE: Three IIMs among world's top 100 for MBA courses in QS Rankings


Mumbai Metro Line 3 is also expected to have access to 1.5 lakh square feet of commercial space available at different stations, which can generate non-fare revenue.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM Modi launches Phase II of Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro: Stations, fares

Delhi Metro hits record ridership; extra trains added on Fridays, Saturdays

Kolkata metro rail sees highest passenger earnings in 13 years on Sep 2

Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership of 7.748 mn on Aug 20

700 km of new metro lines made operational in last 10 years: Khattar

Topics :Metro RailMumbaiinfrastructure

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story