Home / India News / 'Waqf won't be implemented in Bengal': Mamata amid clashes in Murshidabad

'Waqf won't be implemented in Bengal': Mamata amid clashes in Murshidabad

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for calm during her visit to Murshidabad

Mamata Banerjee
Murshidabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a gathering during a government function, in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the wake of violent protests in Murshidabad district over the new Waqf law, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that her government will not implement it in the state. She also appealed for peace while visiting the violence-hit areas of the district.
 
"We have made our position clear on this matter – we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?" Mamata Banerjee posted on X (formerly Twitter), addressing public outrage.
 
The chief minister's statement follows rising tensions in Murshidabad after Friday prayers. Protests turned violent as demonstrators clashed with police. At least 15 officers were injured, and several public properties, including police outposts, railway offices, shops, and government vehicles, were torched or damaged.
 
According to West Bengal’s Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, the unrest was triggered by “rumour-mongering,” which rapidly escalated into chaos.
 
Urging for peace and communal harmony, Mamata Banerjee made an emotional appeal, saying, "My sincere appeal to all people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any unrighteous behaviour in the name of religion. Every human life is precious. Do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming the society."
 
Banerjee also reminded the public that the controversial law was passed by the Centre.  
 
"The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," she said.

Also Read

Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal: Mamata

Mehbooba Mufti thanks CMs of Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka for Waqf stance

Mamata trying to create Bangladesh by threatening Hindus: Sukanta Majumdar

Over 110 held in Murshidabad over Waqf Act violence, says Bengal Police

Suvendu Adhikari demands central forces deployment amid violence in Bengal

 
She also issued a stern warning to those behind the violence, stating that her government will take strict action.  
 
"Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion," she added.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LG, Army chief pay tributes to JCO killed in gunfight with terrorists

Emissions could be making rainfall more acidic over past 3 decades: Study

EVMs in country absolutely safe, not being tampered with: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

LIVE News: 'Stampede-like situation' at Delhi airport's Terminal 3 after 50 flights delayed

Govt to start Atal canteens near slums, construction sites: Delhi CM

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeviolenceWaqf BoardWest BengalBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story