'Waqf won't be implemented in Bengal': Mamata amid clashes in Murshidabad

In the wake of violent protests in Murshidabad district over the new Waqf law, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that her government will not implement it in the state. She also appealed for peace while visiting the violence-hit areas of the district.

"We have made our position clear on this matter – we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?" Mamata Banerjee posted on X (formerly Twitter), addressing public outrage.

The chief minister's statement follows rising tensions in Murshidabad after Friday prayers. Protests turned violent as demonstrators clashed with police. At least 15 officers were injured, and several public properties, including police outposts, railway offices, shops, and government vehicles, were torched or damaged.

According to West Bengal’s Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, the unrest was triggered by “rumour-mongering,” which rapidly escalated into chaos.

Urging for peace and communal harmony, Mamata Banerjee made an emotional appeal, saying, "My sincere appeal to all people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any unrighteous behaviour in the name of religion. Every human life is precious. Do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming the society."

Banerjee also reminded the public that the controversial law was passed by the Centre.

"The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," she said.

She also issued a stern warning to those behind the violence, stating that her government will take strict action.

"Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion," she added.