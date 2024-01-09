Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies at 55 in Kolkata, was battling cancer

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who has been undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, died at a city hospital this afternoon, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

He was 55.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 PM," an official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted said.

The chief minister who visited the hospital said, "This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more.