Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies at 55 in Kolkata, was battling cancer

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who has been undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, died at a city hospital this afternoon

Ustad_Rashid_Khan (Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who has been undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, died at a city hospital this afternoon, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

He was 55.

"We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 PM," an official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted said.

The chief minister who visited the hospital said, "This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeRashid KhanWest BengalIndian music industryClassical music

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

