Apple CEO Tim Cook to attend Trump's inauguration alongside tech titans

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, is set to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump next week, according to a Bloomberg report citing a source. However, Apple has declined to comment on Cook’s attendance.

If Cook decides to attend the event, he will join other prominent Silicon Valley figures, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta Platforms’ Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla. Musk has recently emerged as one of Trump’s key supporters and financial contributors.

Strengthening relations with Trump administration

The presence of these tech leaders signals an effort by the industry to build a rapport with Trump’s administration, despite previous tensions during his first term. Many, including Cook, have visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he and Musk have reportedly held private discussions about the administration’s plans.

Trump has raised $200 million for the inauguration, a record-breaking amount that reflects corporate interest in fostering ties with his administration.

Apple’s strategic interests

Apple is particularly focused on maintaining its exemption from tariffs on products like the iPhone and avoiding potential regulatory challenges in Europe regarding its App Store. During Trump’s first term, Cook used his personal connection with the president to secure tariff waivers for Apple products.

Shortly after Trump’s election, Cook stated on social media that Apple looked forward to working with the administration to ensure the United States remained a leader in innovation and creativity.

Privacy concerns and past disputes

Despite these efforts, Apple has faced criticism from Trump over its stance on privacy. The former president has called on the company to do more to assist law enforcement in accessing encrypted devices. Apple, however, has consistently refused to create backdoor access to its operating system, citing concerns about security risks and potential exploitation by hackers.

This evolving relationship between tech giants and the incoming administration will likely shape the industry’s direction in the years to come.