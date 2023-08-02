Home / India News / Muslim student enrolment in higher education up by 183,000 in 2016-21: MoE

Muslim student enrolment in higher education up by 183,000 in 2016-21: MoE

The enrolment of Muslim students in higher education institutions increased to 19.22 lakh in 2020-21 from 17.39 lakh in 2016-17, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The minister shared the statistics from the All India Survey on Higher Education, 2020-21, in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The enrolment of Muslim students in higher education institutions increased to 19.22 lakh in 2020-21 from 17.39 lakh in 2016-17, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said on Wednesday.

The number of teachers from the Muslim community also increased significantly to 86,314 in 2020-21 from 67,215 in 2016-17, he said.

The minister shared the statistics from the All India Survey on Higher Education, 2020-21, in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

"As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), 2020-21, the enrolment of Muslim students has increased to 19.22 lakh in 2020-21 from 17.39 lakh in 2016-17. The number of teachers from the Muslim community has shown (a) significant increase to 86,314 in 2020-21 from 67,215 in 2016-17, as reported under AISHE, 2020-21," he said.

"The government is encouraging minority students through various initiatives," Sarkar added.

He shared that the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs implements three educational empowerment schemes for students from six notified minority communities -- Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Sikh and Zoroastrian -- all over the country.

Also Read

NEP 2020 aims to strengthen institutional capacity: Minister Subhas Sarkar

Centre committed to making policies for self-reliant India: Subhas Sarkar

Tourism will increase manifold in Andamans due to development of infra: PM

BJP's minority wing meeting in Delhi today, to review preparations

Education has power to change nation's fate: PM Modi at Shiksha Samagam

Behind the laughter: Unmasking gender bias in the stand-up comedy circuit

Elon Musk's X challenges Delhi court ruling on content blocking orders

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protest on Manipur issue

Nuh clashes: SC asks govts to ensure no violence in VHP's protest marches

Women's empowerment fuels growth, need to create level-playing field: PM

Topics :MuslimsStudentsEducation ministry

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story