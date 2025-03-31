LIVE: Security forces in Manipur recover huge cache of arms; several insurgent group cadres arrested

Manipur's security forces seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives while arresting several insurgent group members and drug traffickers in operations over the past 24 hours, the Manipur Police reported on Sunday.

A police statement confirmed that despite a tense situation, the overall security remained under control. Operations targeting vulnerable areas in both the hill and valley districts led to the recovery of three heavy mortar launchers, five metal IEDs, one other IED, and five kilograms of plastic IEDs, alongside various firearms and ammunition, from Tengnoupal District.



Source: ANI