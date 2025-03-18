Nagpur violence: Residents share accounts of attacks on homes and vehicles

Residents of Nagpur recall incidents of attacks on their homes, vandalism of vehicles, and stone-pelting in some areas after violence broke out on Monday following rumours that the Quran had been burned by a right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

A resident of the Hansapuri area, Sharad Gupta (50), said that his four two-wheelers were burnt by the mob between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm on Monday. He was injured in the attack and stated that a neighbour’s shop was also vandalised. Gupta said that police arrived almost an hour after the attack.

Another resident, Chandrakant Kawde, said he was working for the Ramnavami Shobha Yatra when the mob entered the area. They burnt all decoration materials and pelted stones at houses.

Some people watched the situation unfold from their balconies as a large police force led by senior officers entered the area to control the violence.

A woman from the Hansapuri area said that at 10:30 pm, a mob burned vehicles parked outside their home. A fire broke out, but they managed to control the flames by pouring water from the first floor before the fire brigade arrived.

Another local, Vansh Kawle, stated that the attackers had covered their faces. They broke CCTV cameras and tried to enter homes.

A man who runs a tea stall near a clinic said that the mob entered the medical facility, broke tables, and damaged medicines. His tea stall was also vandalised.

Why did violence break out in Nagpur?

Violence broke out in Nagpur on Monday night after rumours spread that a holy book of a community was burnt during a protest. The protest was organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right-wing group, demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb. As the rumours spread, mobs attacked several areas, leading to injuries and damage to property.

The violence started around 7:30 pm in central Nagpur. Protesters threw stones at police officers, injuring six civilians and three policemen. Later in the night, at around 10:30 pm, another violent clash took place in the Hansapuri area near Old Bhandara Road. Mobs set vehicles on fire, damaged homes, and vandalised a clinic, according to eyewitnesses.

Several houses and vehicles burned

Officials said that the most affected area was the Chitnis Park to Shukrawari Talao road belt, where rioters burned four-wheelers and threw stones at houses. Some residents of the Old Hislop College area near Chitnis Park reported that a group of people entered their neighbourhood, vandalised cars, threw stones at homes, and damaged household items like water coolers and windows.

One resident shared that four cars were vandalised, with one car completely burned. People in the area used water to douse the flames before the fire brigade arrived. Locals have demanded strict action against those responsible for the attack.

Reports mention that DCP (Traffic) Archit Chandak and DCP (Zone 5) Niketan Kadam sustained injuries while attempting to control the rioters.

Residents demand action

Many residents are now demanding immediate action against the attackers.

Authorities have arrested 15 people so far during police operations in the affected areas.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have urged people to stay calm and maintain peace.

Police have also imposed strict prohibitory orders in several parts of the city to prevent further violence.

Despite the attacks, officials stated on Tuesday that the situation in Nagpur is now under control. However, extra security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to prevent further clashes.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will visit the violence-hit Mahal area later today to assess the situation.

[With inputs from PTI]