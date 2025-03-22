Nagpur violence: Rioters to pay cost of the damage, says Maharashtra CM

The cost of properties damaged during Nagpur violence will be recovered from rioters and the failure to pay up would lead to the seizure and selling of their properties, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said 104 rioters have been identified after analysing videos and footage from CCTV cameras so far and action has been taken against 92 people, including 12 minors, as per the law.

Fadnavis said the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be impacted due to the violence that occurred on Monday in central Nagpur areas.

"The cost of properties damaged during Nagpur violence will be recovered from rioters and the failure to pay up would lead to the seizure and selling of their properties to recover losses.

"Strict action will be taken against rioters who attacked police personnel. My government will not rest until elements who attacked the police are found out and dealt with sternly," said Fadnavis, who heads the Home Ministry.

He said it was too early to comment on a foreign or Bangladeshi hand in the riots as the probe is underway.

Fadnavis said the incident cannot be termed "intelligence failure", but the intelligence (gathering) could have been better.

He said rioters threw stones at female police constables. "They were not molested," he added.

"There is no political angle to the violence," he added.