Name ought to be protected: Delhi HC says no to award show on Tata's name

Justice Pushkarna passed the order after one Rajat Srivastava, founder of Delhi Today Group, agreed not to use Ratan Tata's name and refrain from proceeding with award event under Ratan Tata's name

The court was hearing a suit filed by Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Tata Sons Pvt Ltd seeking to injunct and restrain the defendants from unauthorisedly using the plaintiffs' registered trademarks. | File Photo of Ratan Tata: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday directed a journalist not to host an award event in the name of "Ratan Tata National Icon Award" or use "Tata" and "Tata Trusts" trademarks.

Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the order after one Rajat Srivastava, founder of Delhi Today Group, agreed not to use Ratan Tata's name and refrain from proceeding with the award event under Ratan Tata's name. 

"This court notes that Tata is a well-known mark. Late Mr Ratan Tata is a well known figure. His name itself is liable to be protected," it said.

The court asked the defendant, Srivastava, to give an undertaking and posted the matter on February 12 for compliance.

The court was hearing a suit filed by Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Tata Sons Pvt Ltd seeking to injunct and restrain the defendants from unauthorisedly using the plaintiffs' registered trademarks Tata and Tata Trusts.

They have also sought damages of over Rs 2 crore for allegedly causing harm to their reputation and goodwill.

The court also said the defendant could not use the logo and pictures related to Ratan Tata and Tata Trusts.

The plaintiffs filed the suit through Anand and Anand law firm and were represented by Pravin Anand and Achuthan Sreekumar.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

