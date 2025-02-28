Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NAN corruption case: SC grants pre-arrest bail to former Chhattisgarh AG

NAN corruption case: SC grants pre-arrest bail to former Chhattisgarh AG

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the state government, opposed the anticipatory bail saying there was enough material against the law officer

Supreme Court, SC
The allegations against Verma in the FIR are that he helped NAN scam accused Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla in getting bail in the case (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to former Chhattisgarh advocate general Satish Chandra Verma in relation to the Nagrik Apurti Nigam scam case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked Verma to cooperate in the investigation.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vivek Tankha and advocate Sumeer Sodhi, appearing for Verma, submitted that the Chhattisgarh High Court has wrongly concluded that there was a need for custodial interrogation.

They submitted that no offence whatsoever was made out on the basis of allegations.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the state government, opposed the anticipatory bail saying there was enough material against the law officer.

The Chhattisgarh government had earlier told the apex court that it would not take any coercive steps against Verma in relation to the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam case and issued notice to the state government.

Also Read

SC overturns termination of two women judges in MP, orders reinstatement

Protections granted under criminal law apply to Customs, GST Acts: SC 

Anticipatory bail applicable to GST, customs law even in absence of FIR: SC

Bhopal gas tragedy: SC refuses to interfere with HC order on waste disposal

SC stays order asking govt to procure drugs for patient with rare disorder

The allegations against Verma in the FIR are that he helped NAN scam accused Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla in getting bail in the case.

The purported corruption case relates to the supply of low quality rice, grams, salt, etc., and several high profile persons, including bureaucrats, were arrested in the case.

Verma has challenged the February 13 order of the high court denying him anticipatory bail in the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC. The trial court previously dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Only one out of 10 Indians has money for spending on non-essential items

Manipur guv extends deadline for surrender of looted, illegal arms

LIVE news: Trying to get India-EU free trade deal done this year, says European Commission president

Premium

Over-speeding to potholes: The many reasons Indian roads are unsafe

Allahabad HC directs ASI to clean Jama Masjid in Sambhal, no whitewashing

Topics :Supreme Courtcorruption casesCorruption in India

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story