Naresh Goyal's reports suggest malignancy, further testing needed

A medical board of the state-run J J Hospital here on Friday informed a special court that private medical reports of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal suggest that he is suffering from "malignancy", but it needs to carry out further tests.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has arrested the businessman in a money laundering case, opposed his interim bail application on health grounds and suggested he could be treated at the city-based Tata Memorial Hospital. Goyal, 74, moved the court on February 15, saying he required special treatment as tests conducted by private doctors showed that he had small tumors in his intestine.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

M G Deshpande, judge for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, then ordered setting up of a medical board by the J J Hospital to examine the reports. During the hearing on Friday, the ED submitted that the board did not give any independent opinion, but categorically stated that it needed to carry out some tests which were not available at J J Hospital.

Goyal should not be granted bail but he could be treated at the Tata Memorial Hospital while remaining under police escort, the prosecuting agency said.

The businessman's lawyer Abad Ponda argued that the J J hospital's board had confirmed that the private medical reports were genuine, and his client has a right to be treated in a private hospital.

Goyal is in the "twilight of his life" and deserves to get a treatment of his choice, the lawyer said, seeking medical bail for six months. The matter will be further heard on February 27.

The businessman was arrested in September 2023 by the ED for allegedly laundering the money diverted from the loans given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore. The case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of the now-grounded carrier in connection with the diversion or misuse of the bank's funds.