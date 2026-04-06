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Nation's prosperity, security key to individual progress: Mohan Bhagwat

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a two-day convention of Balagokulam, a cultural organisation for students affiliated with the RSS in Kochi

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan
Bhagwat said prosperity and security cannot be achieved in isolation (File Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kochi (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said individual prosperity can be achieved only when the country is prosperous and secure.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a two-day convention of Balagokulam, a cultural organisation for students affiliated with the RSS, here.

Bhagwat said prosperity and security cannot be achieved in isolation.

"When the country is prosperous and safe, families too attain prosperity and security. When individuals work for the prosperity and safety of the nation, they too become prosperous," he said.

He added that people are often encouraged to contribute towards nation-building.

Referring to the youth, Bhagwat said there is often confusion over whether to focus on personal career growth or work for the country's development.

"There should be no confusion as career building and working for the nation are not contradictory. The key lies in choosing the right path," he said.

As part of the inauguration, Bhagwat offered floral tributes to Lord Krishna.

He also interacted with children participating in the Balagokulam event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Mohan BhagwatRSS chief Mohan BhagwatKerala

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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