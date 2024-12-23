National Farmers' Day 2024: History, significance, and how to celebrate

India celebrates National Farmers' Day every year on December 23 marking the birth anniversary of India's fifth Prime Minster, Chaudhary Charan Singh. National Farmers Day, which is also known as Kisan Divas, is a day to pay tribute to all the farmers, which form the backbone of the country.

National Farmers' Day 2024: History

The government of India designated December 23 as National Farmers' Day to honour Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India, who served the country from 1979 to 1980.

Singh implemented several key policies to advance agricultural development and supported the farming community. He majorly focused on land reforms, boosting the productivity of agriculture, and protecting farmers' rights.

To recognise the efforts of Chaudhary Charan Singh, his birthday, December 23, was declared National Farmers' Day. His commitment and work in the direction of agriculture development influence agriculture policies and rural development today.

National Farmers' Day 2024: Significance

Farmers are vital for India's economic development, and National Farmers' Day is a day to remind people to value the role of farmers in the Indian economy.

India largely depends on its food security and economic stability. This day sheds light on the challenges that Indian farmers face, such as climate change, modern technology, fair pricing, etc. It is an opportunity to bring the spotlight to Indian farmers and make some efforts to improve their lives through government schemes and reforms.

National Farmers’ Day 2024: Theme

This year, the theme for the National Farmers’ Day 2024 is "Empowering 'Annadatas' for a Prosperous Nation."

How is National Farmers' Day 2024 celebrated?

Different events could be organised to celebrate National Farmers' Day 2024:

Conferences and seminars: Discussions are organised at different colleges, and schools on agricultural topics, policy changes, and technological advancements.

Discussions are organised at different colleges, and schools on agricultural topics, policy changes, and technological advancements. Awards and recognition: Awards are being distributed to exceptional farmers for their contributions to the field of agriculture.

Awards are being distributed to exceptional farmers for their contributions to the field of agriculture. Agricultural exhibitions: On multiple platforms, the latest farming technologies and innovations are being displayed.

On multiple platforms, the latest farming technologies and innovations are being displayed. Cultural programs: The cultural heritage of rural India is being shown through music, dance, and folk performances.

National Farmers' Day is a day to focus on farmers who play an important role in shaping India's future. This is a day to celebrate their hard work, resilience, and dedication to feeding the nation.