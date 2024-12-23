Delhi HC extends Kuldeep Singh Sengar's interim bail in Unnao rape case

The Delhi High Court has extended the interim bail of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the Unnao rape case, for one more month. Sengar had approached the court requesting a five-month extension of his bail on medical grounds.

The court had previously granted him interim bail on December 5, 2024, for a health evaluation by the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

After reviewing the medical report from AIIMS, the court granted a one-month extension of his interim bail, while imposing several conditions.

Sengar is required to remain at his residence, details of which have been shared with the CBI, and may only leave for medical visits to AIIMS. He will also be under constant surveillance by a Delhi Police constable, with a limit of two visitors at a time, and will be contacted daily by a competent CBI officer.

Additionally, the bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Amit Sharma also allowed Sengar to hire one attendant and directed him to surrender before the jail superintendent on January 20, 2025. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on January 27, 2025.

Considering the overall medical condition of the Appellant, this Court is of the opinion that the period for which the suspension is being sought along.

However in order to enable the Appellant to recover from his eye surgery, scrotal pain and the bleeding issues that he is facing while defecating, the extension of interim bail for a period of one month is directed, said the bench.