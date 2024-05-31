National Heat Awareness Day 2024: Date, history theme and importance

Heatwaves in different states of the nation have been one of the major concerns recently. Individuals are suffering as a result of the scorching heat. Extreme heat throughout the summer season can lead to numerous illnesses. Every year, many individuals suffer and die because of heat-related complications. Scorching heat of the summer can also result in a heat stroke. However, such diseases can be kept away if we are careful and know how to play it safe to keep away from heat. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Every year, National Heat Awareness Day is marked to spread awareness about the health risks connected with severe heat and how we can avoid falling sick. As we gear up to celebrate the significant day, the following are a couple of things we want to recall.

National Heat Awareness Day 2024: History

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the National Weather Service, which is an agency of the US Federal Government, initiated National Heat Awareness Day to help address the concerns regarding the plight of outdoor labourers and workers.

Individuals who work outside all through the summer season are more inclined to falling sick because of outrageous heatwaves. There is no record of the first recognition of National heat Awareness Day but it is celebrated every year on the last Friday of the month of May.

What is the importance of National Heat Awareness Day?

Heat waves are perhaps the most risky natural hazards but, the deaths and diseases connected with it are not self-evident. Therefore, the people may not know about how to take precautions to keep away from it. Heat waves can sicken or kill people.

The people, particularly the ones who work outside throughout the summer season, need to take precautionary measures to remain protected and healthy during this time. National Heat Awareness Day is marked to spread awareness and urge individuals to take precautions during this season.