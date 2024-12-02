National Pollution Control Day 2024: Know history, significance, and more

Every year, India observes National Pollution Control Day on December 2 to remember those who lost their lives in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. This day is observed to make people aware of pollution-related issues and how it affects our daily lives.

Pollution is a huge problem across the world and around 7 million people die every year worldwide due to air pollution, reported the National Health Portal of India. Pollution is the addition of any substance, such as solid, liquid, gas, or any form of energy like heat, sound, etc. to the environment.

Many factors are responsible for causing pollution like bursting crackers, carbon emissions, bomb blasts, gas leakage, etc.

National Pollution Control Day is observed to spread awareness about the lives we lost due to polluted water, land, and air, and it also highlights industrial disasters such as the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

What was the Bhopal Gas Tragedy?

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy was a chemical leak from a pesticide plant in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal. The horrific incident occurred on December 2, 1984, which turned the city into a gas chamber and killed around 15,00 to 20,000 people immediately after the toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked and spread in the atmosphere.

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is one of the most tragic industrial incidents where a chemical leak from a pesticide plant in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, turned the city into a gas chamber. Around 2259 died immediately after the gas leak and this number surged to 25,000 later, revealed the MP government.

In this incident, a toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked into the atmosphere and around half a million people suffered numerous health issues including reproductive health issues, respiratory problems, blindness, etc. Even after 40 years of the incident, survivors continue to experience nervous system disease and reproductive health issues.

National Pollution Control Day Theme 2024

The theme for National Pollution Day 2024 is "Clean Air, Green Earth: A Step Towards Sustainable Living."

Air pollution and Delhi

India observes National Pollution Control Day every year yet the situation in the national capital is not improving.

Delhi tops the chart of the world's most polluted cities and the air pollution in the national capital turns it into a gas chamber every year. Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) receive the most air pollution-related complaints.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveals that MCD solved 2427 complaints out of 4415 and 45 per cent of complaints are still unresolved.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) received 192 complaints and 56 per cent of the complaints are yet to be resolved. The air quality in India has been very poor for 135 days till December 1. Whereas, the air recorded a severe category for 11 days.