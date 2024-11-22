Delhi AQI improves to 'very poor' but Grap-IV to remain active: here's why

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the second consecutive day on Friday, offering slight relief to residents compared to the previous ‘severe plus’ AQI levels. The overall AQI stood at 371, though some areas continued to experience high pollution levels, with AQI values ranging from 400 to 500.

Anand Vihar was among the most polluted areas, recording an AQI of 414. Other pollution hotspots included Sonia Vihar (401), Bawana (411), Dwarka Sector 8 (382), Mundka (402), and Wazirpur (414). Shadipur also recorded an AQI of 402.

Fog conditions in the national capital have improved, with the India Meteorological Department predicting moderate fog and mist to persist for the next seven days. Minimum temperatures in the coming days are expected to remain just above 10 degrees Celsius. On Friday morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, while the season’s lowest temperature, 10.2 degrees Celsius, was recorded the day before.

Grap-IV still active

With such high pollution levels, the authorities have implemented stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), an anti-pollution strategy involving restrictions on vehicular movement and construction, as well as measures like online schooling to reduce air pollutants.

Grap-IV typically becomes active when AQI levels reach the ‘severe’ category. However, Delhi is not expected to relax Grap-IV norms anytime soon due to the Supreme Court’s directive. On Monday, the court directed the Delhi pollution control body not to scale down preventive measures without its prior permission. The court also questioned authorities about delays in implementing Grap-IV despite Delhi’s ‘severe’ AQI levels last week.

In November’s second half, dense fog disrupted hundreds of flights and trains, causing significant inconvenience to passengers. However, with mild sunshine over the past two days, the situation has improved.