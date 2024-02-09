Home / India News / National security compromised, leadership failed in 10 years of UPA: FM

National security compromised, leadership failed in 10 years of UPA: FM

"Critical shortage of ammunition & defence equipment was the main feature of 2014 when we inherited the economy. Bullet proof jackets were not available for our soldiers," Sitharaman said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said national security was compromised, environmental clearances delayed and leadership failed during the previous Congress-led UPA government.

Replying to a debate in Lok Sabha on the White Paper on India's economy and its impact on the lives of people, Sitharaman said the UPA government indulged in "glaring mismanagement" of the defence sector and its highlight was the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland scam.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Critical shortage of ammunition & defence equipment was the main feature of 2014 when we inherited the economy. Bullet proof jackets were not available for our soldiers. Night vision goggles were not available," Sitharaman said.

She said 'Jayanti Tax' during the UPA tenure delayed environment clearances for projects up to a year.

The average time to clear projects increased to 316 days from 86 days between 2011 and 2014.

She said 10 years of dedicated efforts of the Modi government have put the economy back on rails.

"We corrected all misgovernance, and focussed on reforms," Sitharaman said.

The minister said big ticket corruptions during the UPA tenure averaged one each year and common people were disillusioned.

The Modi government more than doubled defence budget to Rs 6.22 lakh crore for fiscal 2024-25, from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14, she added.

Also Read

UPSC NDA Result 2023 result expected soon at upsc.gov.in; details inside

FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper', blames UPA for 'mountain of bad loans'

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

In contrast to UPA years, NER's economy has seen gradual growth in NDA rule

'Sporadic' vs 'saturated': NDA's dig at UPA govt's 10 years in White Paper

Road ministry revises RFP document to include 'deemed approval' provision

Operationalise 30 Skill India International Centres by March: House Panel

CBI files charge sheet against Bhupinder Hooda's former principal secy

Pension amount of retired DTC employees has been deposited: CM Kejriwal

Farmers wait to reap Madhya Pradesh govt's wheat MSP poll promise

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerUPANDABJPCongress

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story