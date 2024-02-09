Home / India News / CBI files charge sheet against Bhupinder Hooda's former principal secy

CBI files charge sheet against Bhupinder Hooda's former principal secy

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:23 PM IST
The CBI has filed a charge sheet against retired IAS officer Murari Lal Tayal, who was the principal secretary of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 14 crore which were disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said on Friday.

In its charge sheet filed before the Panchkula Special Court on Thursday, the CBI alleged that Tayal, his wife Savita and son Kartik acquired assets worth Rs 14.06 crore during 2006-14 which were 81.11 per cent above their legitimate sources of income, they said.

The agency filed its report after more than six years of probe against Tayal, a 1976-batch IAS officer who was Hooda's principal secretary during 2005-2009.

The CBI had registered an FIR against Tayal, his Savita Tayal and other family members in 2017 for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets. The FIR was based on the findings of the agency in Manesar land scam case in which Tayal was also under scanner.

After retirement in 2009, Tayal was appointed in the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for five years while his wife Savita, who retired as the principal of a government college in 2012, was appointed as a member of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). She retired from the HPSC in 2016.

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

