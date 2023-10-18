Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Navratri festival has started across the country, and it’s time for colourful celebrations where devotees worship the nine forms of goddess Durga for nine days. During this nine-day celebration, devotees observe fast and enjoy the festival with music, shopping, and dance. This year, the festival of Navratri started on October 15, 2023.

The festival is celebrated with fervent joy and enthusiasm throughout the country as this marks the arrival of Goddess Durga. However, different regions of the country celebrate this beloved festival as per their own tradition. The festival is mainly celebrated in Gujarat and Maharashtra with Garba Dance and Dandiya Raas.

The Navratri festival has already started with complete joy and enthusiasm, and there are many places where you can attend Garba and Dandiya Raas.

Top places for Navratri festival Rangilo Re, Goregaon East Rangilo Re event is taking place in Goregaon East, Maharashtra. The event is going to take place in a completely air-conditioned area to celebrate the festival with ease and comfort. The venue can easily accommodate more than 16,000 attendees at a time. The Rangilo Re festival begins at 7 pm and continues till 12.30 am, which was started on October 15 to October 23. The entry ticket starts from Rs 499 for each night.

The Great Indian Dandiya Festival, Bandra East

This is a five-night festival starting from October 20, 2023. The place is very popular for its food, music and Garba dance with an enthusiastic crowd. The event will take place in Bandra East, and the price for the Great Indian Dandiya Festival begins from Rs 699 onwards. This is going to be a five-day event rather than a usual nine-day event.

Raasleela Navratri, Colaba

This Navratri festival takes place in the elite society of South Mumbai, where many social media influencers also join the festival. The event is called Raasleela Navratri, which is held in Colaba, South Mumbai. The celebration night begins at 7 p.m. every night, and the entry ticket for the event is around Rs 499, while the charges may change on the weekend.

Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak

The Navratri festival looks incomplete without Falguni Pathak's trademark sound. She has been giving her melodious sound for years now and this year is no exception. She will be available at Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex in Chikuwadi, Borivali West. Falguni Pathak surely offers a captivating experience. The event will take place in Borivali West from October 17 to October 24, 2023.

Raas Garba 2023

Raas Garba 2023 event is going to take place in Girgaon. The event will witness the band Raas Rhythm Sound, which comprises members like Ashish D, Sangeeta Ved, and Sneha. The nine-day event will offer a dazzling night of Garba, a multitude of Navratri snacks and also allow socialising.

Aee Haaloo - Lokhandwala's Biggest Raas Garba

In Lokhandwala's Raas Garba event, the celebration will take place over the weekend at Andheri West's Celebration Club. The two-night event is full of fun and garba music which will be voiced by singer Sania Rawani together with lip-smacking Gujarati delicacies. The event will ensure Lokhandwala's first and largest garba night which will be a grand success.