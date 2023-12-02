Navy Day 2023: Defence Chiefs lay wreaths at War Memorial at ceremony

In a solemn ceremony ahead of Navy Day, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar paid their respects at the National War Memorial. The top military brass laid wreaths in a gesture of remembrance, honouring the sacrifices of our brave soldiers.

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate "Operation Trident," the Navy's audacious attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 War. This year the Indian Navy marks the day with an Operational Demonstration at the Sindhudurg Fort in Maharashtra on December 4.

"The Indian Navy will display its operational prowess and capabilities through an 'Operational Demonstration' covering a spectrum of naval operations by ships and aircraft at the iconic Sindhudurg Fort on the western seaboard of India on December 4, 2023. The event, hosted by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be witnessed from the Tarkarli beach by senior Centre and State government officials, military dignitaries and the local populace. The event aims to celebrate and glorify our rich maritime history and shed the colonial practises," according to a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

The 'Operational Demonstration' is being organised to celebrate the valour and courage of the personnel and their resolve to achieve the impossible under adverse circumstances. The event will also showcase the Indian Navy's state-of-the-art ships and aircraft to the general public and online viewers through a live telecast.

"Built in the year 1660 by the Maratha Ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sindhudurg Fort boasts of India's rich maritime history and also meets the Navy's requirement to conduct an operational demonstration with its frontline assets," the release stated.

The event will witness the participation of 20 warships along with 40 aircraft, comprising MiG 29K and LCA Navy, as a major attraction, along with combat beach reconnaissance and an assault demo by the Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy.

The other major attractions include a performance by the Naval Band, a continuity drill and hornpipe dance by the SCC cadets. The event will culminate with the illumination of ships at anchorage, followed by a laser show at Sindhudurg Fort.

"This is the first time that the Indian Navy will be organising a mega event that is not taking place at any major naval station. The location of the Sindhudurg Fort is 550 km from Mumbai and about 135 km from the naval station at Goa. All out efforts have been made by the Navy, along with the state government and local administration, to showcase these events," as per the release.

"Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness amongst our citizens and highlight the Navy's contributions towards national security," it added.