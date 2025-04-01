Home / India News / Naxal issue now confined to 6 districts, down from 12, says Amit Shah

Naxal issue now confined to 6 districts, down from 12, says Amit Shah

He said Bharat is determined to uproot Naxalism for good by March 31, 2026

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Shah said the Modi government is building a 'Sashakt, Surakshit and Samriddh Bharat'. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Naxal issue is now confined to just six districts in the country, from the earlier 12.

Shah said the Modi government is building a 'Sashakt, Surakshit and Samriddh Bharat' with a ruthless approach to Naxalism and relentless efforts for all-pervasive development.

He said Bharat is determined to uproot Naxalism for good by March 31, 2026.

"Taking a giant stride towards building a Naxal-free Bharat, today our nation achieved a new milestone by significantly reducing the number of districts most affected by left-wing extremism to just 6 from 12," Shah posted on microblogging site X.

As per the Union home ministry data, Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts are those where Naxal activities and violence still continue.

The LWE-affected districts have been further sub-categorised as 'most-affected districts', a terminology brought in in 2015, and 'districts of concern', which was coined by the home ministry in 2021.

There were 12 'most-affected districts' according to the last review.

As per official records, there were 35 such districts in 2015, 30 in 2018 and 25 in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

