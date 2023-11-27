Home / India News / Naxalites torch 14 vehicles, construction machines in Chhattisgarh

Naxalites torch 14 vehicles, construction machines in Chhattisgarh

No person was reported to be injured in the incident, which took place at around 1.30 am at Bangali camp under Bhansi police station limits, a senior police official said

Press Trust of India Dantewada
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Suspected Naxalites set afire at least 14 vehicles and machines engaged in construction works in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday, police said.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident, which took place at around 1.30 am at Bangali camp under Bhansi police station limits, a senior police official said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per eyewitnesses, 40 to 50 unidentified people, clad as civilians and a few of them armed, reached the spot and set ablaze 14 vehicles and machines, including trucks, poclain and earth moving machines, parked there, he said.

While 13 vehicles and machines, belonging to a private construction firm, were engaged in road construction between Dantewada and Bacheli, a water tanker was engaged in railway works, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team led by Bhansi station house officer went to the spot, he said.

"Prima facie it seems to be the handiwork of Naxalites and search operation is underway in the area to trace the culprits," the official said.

Naxalites have frequently tried to disrupt road construction works in the Bastar division, which consists of seven districts in Dantewada, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging roads, vehicles and machines used in the work.

Also Read

68 students from Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada crack NEET, JEE

65% fall in incidents of terrorism, LWE, insurgency in Northeast: Amit Shah

65% fall in incidents of terrorism, LWE, insurgency in Northeast: Amit Shah

Chhattisgarh elections: Amit Shah holds meeting with core group leaders

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Indian envoy Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements in New York Gurdwara

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

Election department training officials for counting of votes in Mizoram

Nitish-led JDU to witness major split after January 15, says Chirag Paswan

Tunnel collapse: Remaining parts of auger machine stuck in rubble removed

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :naxalitesDantewadaChhattisgarhNaxal Attack

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story