NHBC offers procurement, storage, commodity care, collateral management, and supply-chain solutions, besides some value-added services

New Delhi
Agritech firm NBHC appoints Vinod Kumar as Managing Director & CEO

Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC), an agritech company that provides post-harvest service, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vinod Kumar as its Managing Director and CEO.

He takes over the reins of the company from Ramesh Doraiswami, who is leaving the company to pursue his personal and professional interests.

As the Managing Director & CEO, Kumar will be responsible for driving and overseeing the development and execution of NBHC's corporate strategy, business development, systems and policies across the company, stakeholder management, delivery excellence, nurturing talent, and leadership development.

Kumar holds rich experience in finance, logistics, and related industries. He joined NBHC as the Chief Financial Officer in 2019. Last year, he was promoted to Business Head & SVP to lead the micro agri commodities lending and business correspondent services.

NHBC offers procurement, storage, commodity care, collateral management, and supply-chain solutions, besides some value-added services.

NBHC Agriculture Technology

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

