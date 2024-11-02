NC Chief Farooq Abdullah demands investigation in Budgam terror attack

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah demanded an investigation in Budgam terror attack and said that he have a doubt that is it done by the people who were trying to destabilise the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It should be investigated. How is it that the government has come and this is happening? I have a doubt that is it done by the people who were trying to destabilise the government...If they (terrorists) are caught then we will get to know who is doing this. They should not be killed, they should be caught and asked who is behind them...We should check if there is an agency who is trying to destabilise Omar Abdullah," Farooq Abdullah told ANI.

Earlier, former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta described the attack as a cowardly attack during festivities.

"There are some people here who are working as per the instructions of Pakistan, this is a cowardly attack on a festive occasion. This is wrong...there is a need to identify people who are carrying out these attacks. There are so many people here who still work as Over Ground Workers and Underground Workers," he said.

On Friday, terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Mazhama, in the Magam area of Budgam district. After the incident security forces cordoned off the whole area to nab the attackers.

"Terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Mazhama, in the Magam area of Budgam district. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable. The whole area was cordoned off by the security forces to nab the attackers," Official sources said.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar area of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A cordon and search operation in Khanyar area of district Srinagar has resulted in an exchange of fire. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.