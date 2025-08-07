NCERT adds chapters on Manekshaw, Brig Usman, Major Sharma to syllabus

Chapters on the lives and legacy of legendary Indian military figures -- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman and Major Somnath Sharma -- have been added to the NCERT syllabus for the current academic year, officials said on Thursday.

The move aims to introduce students to inspirational narratives of courage, duty, and sacrifice, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Field Marshal Manekshaw, India's first officer to be conferred the rank of Field Marshal, is remembered for his exceptional leadership and strategic acumen. Brigadier Usman and Major Sharma -- recipients of the Mahavir Chakra and Param Vir Chakra (posthumously), respectively -- laid down their lives in the line of duty and remain enduring symbols of supreme sacrifice, it said.

According to the ministry, chapters on Field Marshal Manekshaw have been included in Class 8 (Urdu), Brigadier Usman in Class 7 (Urdu), and Major Sharma in Class 8 (English). The newly introduced chapters aim to provide students with inspirational narratives of courage and duty, the ministry added. In an effort to establish the National War Memorial (NWM) as a prominent landmark in the national consciousness, the defence ministry has collaborated with the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to integrate NWM-related references into school curricula, officials said. "Through these stories and their inclusion in the curriculum, students will not only gain insights into India's military history but also absorb important life lessons on resilience, empathy, emotional intelligence, and the importance of contributing to nation-building," the statement said.