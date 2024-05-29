NCRTC to plant over 250K trees along RRTS corridor from Ghaziabad to Meerut

The NCRTC will be planting more than 250,000 trees along the RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut, a statement said on Wednesday.

This initiative aims to contribute to the green cover and sustainable environment, aligning with global environmental protection goals, it said.

Half of these saplings are being planted in the median under the viaduct along the 48-km RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut where more than 95 per cent of the tree plantation works have been completed, it said.

The remaining half of the saplings have been planted in the RRTS Depot in Duhai, the statement said.

Plants planted in the median below the viaduct from Duhai to Shatabdi Nagar include Bougainvillea, Tecoma, Plumeria Alba, Allamanda, Mansoa, Jasmine, and Madhumalati.

Known for their beautiful flowers, these plants will make the area along the RRTS corridor green and visually appealing, it stated.

At the RRTS Depot in Duhai, about 70-75 types of plants have been planted, including Ficus compacta, Juniperus chinensis, Ficus panda ball, Triangular palm, Silver Yucca, Plumeria (Champa), Kentia palm, Terminalia metallica, Golden bamboo, and Dracaena.

Other species include Victoria, Spider Lily, Lantana depressa, Neem, Gulmohar, Altamash, Kachnar, Ashoka, Kadam, Shisham, Silver Oak, Teak, Kaner, Tecoma, and Bougainvillea, it said.

Designated teams have been deployed to take care of these plants regularly.

Namo Bharat train operations have begun between Muradnagar and Modi Nagar North, with rapid progress being made on the construction of the stations beyond this stretch. Additionally, construction work on the corridor from Shatabdi Nagar to Modipuram is advancing swiftly, and tree planting will commence once this section is ready, the statement said.

From the conception to the implementation of the project, NCRTC has consistently adopted environmentally friendly practices. From the pre-design stage, the organisation has prioritised low carbon emissions at each construction phase, it added.