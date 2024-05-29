Stone quarry collapses in Mizoram amid Cyclone Remal: What is known so far

At least 17 individuals, including two minors, lost their lives while six to seven others remain unaccounted for following the collapse of a stone quarry in Mizoram’s Aizawl district on Tuesday morning. The collapse was triggered by landslide.

The incident, which occurred amidst relentless rainfall attributed to the impact of Cyclone Remal , has brought about a devastating toll on the region, with numerous casualties reported across the state.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the state, at least 25 people lost their lives after succumbing to landslides and relentless rainfall in the aftermath of the cyclone, revealed the state disaster management authority.

Neighbouring state Assam was also struck by heavy rain accompanied by strong winds following the cyclone's onslaught. The state reported at least four deaths and 18 injured individuals. Similarly, Nagaland reported four fatalities and damage to over 40 houses, while Meghalaya witnessed two deaths and over 500 injuries amid torrential downpours.

Here’s what is known about the stone quarry collapse so far:

Collapse at stone quarry

At least 17 individuals, including two minors, have lost their lives in Mizorams Aizawl district following the collapse of a stone quarry.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning amidst incessant rainfall attributed to the impact of Cyclone Remal

Rescue efforts have been hindered by adverse weather conditions, with fears lingering over the fate of six to seven individuals still trapped beneath the rubble

Landslides and disruptions in Mizoram

Landslides have struck various parts of the state capital, isolating it from the rest of the country

A separate landslide in Aizawl's Salem Veng area has led to the disappearance of three individuals, prompting search operations

Connectivity has been severed due to landslides on National Highway 6 at Hunthar, with intra-state highways also disrupted.

Government response and relief efforts

Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those affected by the calamity, with immediate financial assistance provided

Efforts are underway to verify the identity of non-tribal victims, with assurance of financial support extended to permanent residents of Mizoram

The government has allocated Rs 15 crore to address disaster relief efforts arising from the aftermath of Cyclone Remal

Ongoing operations and precautionary measures

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, accompanied by Home Minister K Sapdanga, visited the stone quarry site to oversee rescue operations.

All schools have been closed, and non-essential government employees instructed to work remotely as a precautionary measure.

Over 30 families have been relocated to safer areas due to flooding, with several cemeteries damaged by landslides in Aizawl town.

(With agency inputs)