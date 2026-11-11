NCS study flags higher seismic risk in Bhubaneswar's eastern growth belt

Known for its vulnerability to Bay of Bengal cyclones, Odisha now faces a less conspicuous but potentially consequential natural hazard in its capital city.

A scientific assessment by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has revealed that parts of eastern Bhubaneswar could experience earthquake-induced ground acceleration nearly twice the level prescribed under India's seismic design code, with the underlying soft soil capable of amplifying ground motion by up to three times.

The NCS's seismic microzonation study has identified pockets along the Kuakhai and Daya river corridors as moderate-to-high seismic hazard zones, where thick alluvial deposits and deep underlying bedrock could intensify earthquake shaking.

Releasing the findings at a national workshop on 'Environmental Hazards and Disaster Management' at SOA University in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, G Suresh, director of NCS, said the assessment revealed substantial variations in seismic vulnerability within the city, which is otherwise classified under Zone III (moderate risk) in the national seismic zoning map. The study, he said, found that the eastern part of the Bhubaneswar development plan area has softer soil, deeper underlying bedrock and a greater potential for amplification of earthquake-induced ground motion than the city's western and central areas. Certain locations in eastern Bhubaneswar could experience peak ground acceleration of 0.14-0.17 g, against the 0.08 g design shaking prescribed under the national seismic code for the region. For the rarest and strongest earthquake considered in the design framework, the study estimated peak ground acceleration of 0.20-0.27 g in vulnerable pockets, compared with the code value of 0.16 g, he said.

"This is nearly twice the code value in some locations. The same pattern has been observed in areas such as Chakeisiani, Pahala, Old Town and Uttara areas," Suresh said, emphasising the need for greater attention to the seismic safety of high-rise buildings, bridges and other critical infrastructure in these areas, besides construction practices and infrastructure planning in the city. The assessment assumes significance for Bhubaneswar, which, despite being located in a moderate seismic risk region, has witnessed rapid urbanisation, vertical expansion and the construction of major infrastructure. The findings suggest that treating the entire city as having uniform seismic characteristics could underestimate the risks faced by buildings in certain localities.

The NCS undertook an extensive field investigation covering 420 sq km of the Bhubaneswar development plan area in July last year. The researchers measured the natural vibration characteristics of the ground at 1,650 locations, drilled boreholes up to 30 metres deep, conducted certain investigations to depths of 100 metres and examined more than 1,200 soil samples in laboratories. They assessed six parameters to understand how different geological formations across the city could influence earthquake shaking. These included the shear wave velocity of the upper 30 metres of soil, depth of engineering bedrock, predominant ground frequency, peak ground acceleration and amplification characteristics.

One of the most important findings is the sharp variation in soil conditions between the eastern and western parts of the city. The shear wave velocity in the upper 30 metres of soil was found to be between 360 and 760 metres per second across most of Bhubaneswar, indicating relatively stiff ground that offers better conditions for building foundations. In the eastern belt, however, the velocity dropped to 184-360 metres per second, pointing to softer soil that can amplify seismic waves. The difference is also evident in the depth of engineering bedrock. While the bedrock is located at a depth of just 2-20 metres in the western and central parts of the city, it extends to as much as 86 metres in the east, where the underlying rock is covered by thick layers of alluvial soil.

Suresh said this geological variation has important implications for buildings of different heights because the natural frequency of the ground can interact with the vibration frequency of structures during an earthquake. "The ground has its own natural frequency. Tall buildings vibrate at a low frequency and when the ground and the buildings have the same frequency, the shaking multiplies," he explained. The study found that the predominant frequency of the ground varies from less than 1 hertz to more than 10 hertz across Bhubaneswar. While firm ground in the central part of the city generally has a frequency exceeding 10 hertz, it falls below 4 hertz in the eastern belt, where thick deposits of soft soil are present.

"Such conditions could make certain localities more susceptible to resonance, a phenomenon in which the frequency of ground motion matches the natural vibration frequency of a building, potentially magnifying the intensity of shaking," Suresh said. Explaining the implications of the findings, the NCS director cited the Jagamara locality, where ground frequency changes considerably over short distances, mostly ranging between 1 and 6 hertz. The peak amplification factor in the area was estimated at 2-5. "In simple terms, a 10-storey building may vibrate at around 1 hertz, a five-storey building at about 2 hertz and a two-storey building at around 5 hertz," he said, illustrating how buildings of different heights could respond differently to the same earthquake.

The study also found that earthquake-induced acceleration in the underlying rock beneath Bhubaneswar could be around 0.05 g, but this could rise to 0.08-0.17 g at the ground surface because of the amplifying effect of the overlying soil. In certain locations, the amplification could be as much as three times. Under the Bureau of Indian Standards' seismic zoning map, Odisha falls in Zones II and III. The Mahanadi valley, extending from Jharsuguda and Sambalpur through Angul to Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Paradip and Puri, is classified under Zone III, denoting moderate seismic risk. Most of the remaining areas fall in Zone II, categorised as low risk.

Suresh pointed out that the state had experienced several earthquakes in the past. An earthquake of magnitude 6, originating in the Bay of Bengal, was felt across coastal Odisha in May 2014. Sambalpur experienced a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in 1963, while tremors of magnitude 4.6 were recorded around Bonaigarh and Deogarh in 1995. Sundargarh experienced a magnitude 4.7 earthquake in 2001. Although the state is not among India's most earthquake-prone regions, the NCS director cautioned against complacency, particularly in densely populated urban centres where structural vulnerabilities could turn even a moderate earthquake into a major disaster. The NCS monitors seismic activity around the clock through a network of 180 seismological observatories across the country, including three in Odisha located at Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda and Rayagada. These observatories can detect and locate earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above. The organisation is also working on an early warning system for the highly vulnerable Himalayan region.