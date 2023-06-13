16 people injured after steam leak at Tata Steel's power plant in Odisha

A Tata Steel statement said that the accident occurred at 1pm during inspection work and some people. The injured were taken to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant and then shifted to Cuttack city some 44 km away in the south for further treatment.

One person is critical and 16 others are being treated for injuries suffered in a steam leak at Tata Steel’s Meramandali power plant in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.