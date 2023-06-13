Home / India News / 16 people injured after steam leak at Tata Steel's power plant in Odisha

16 people injured after steam leak at Tata Steel's power plant in Odisha

One person critical; injury victims shifted to Cuttack city: company statement

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
One person is critical and 16 others are being treated for injuries suffered in a steam leak at Tata Steel’s Meramandali power plant in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.
A Tata Steel statement said that the accident occurred at 1pm during inspection work and some people. The injured were taken to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant and then shifted to Cuttack city some 44 km away in the south for further treatment.

“Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off. The company is ensuring all necessary information and support to the families of the affected personnel,” said the company’s statement.
It also said that Tata Steel was working closely with the authorities and had initiated an internal investigation to fix the cause of the accident.

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

