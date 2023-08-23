Home / India News / NDMC clears proposals for 7th Pay Commission, Gole Market restoration

The council's meeting was attended by Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, NDMC chairperson Amit Yadav, vice chairperson Satish Upadhyay, council member Kuljeet Singh Chahal among others

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in a meeting on Wednesday approved various proposals, including grant of Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay scales to its employees and restoration of the Main Gole Market building as a museum, officials said.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Upadhyay said the redevelopment plan of the Gole Market has been approved and the main building there will be turned into a museum with an aim to make it a tourist site.

"We passed the redevelopment plan of the Gole Market after today's council meeting. We are also planning to turn the main building into a museum which can be a tourist attraction. The theme is yet to be decided. We have also decided to end the disparity in salary of guest teachers and consultants," the NDMC vice chairperson said.

Speaking about discussions that took place in the NDMC meeting, Chahal said the issue of education was raised and deliberated upon.

Launching an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the meet, Chahal alleged that the chief minister "doesn't take council meetings seriously".

"Kejriwal was absent in this meeting too. He only plays the game of letters and doesn't seem serious about this council meeting at all. He should answer why he skipped the meeting," he said and alleged that Kejriwal had "no contribution" in the development of NDMC schools.

The council has also approved the proposed recruitment rules for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher in computer science.

The department should take immediate action to fill up the vacant posts and separately obtain the requisite approval and get the same notified at the earliest, NDMC officials said.

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

