By 2040, we want to create 'atmanirbhar' India: Prez Murmu in Goa assembly

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said India of 2040 will not only be "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant), but will also fulfil its responsibility towards humanity. She said India of 2040 will embrace various aspects of modernity while assimilating its glorious past. The President, who is on a three-day Goa visit, was addressing a special session of the state assembly here.



By the year 2040, we want to create an India which will be 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and at the same time also fulfil its responsibility towards humanity, she said. Murmu noted youths and women must be at the forefront to show direction to society. We want a country whose diversity would be alive and unity would be intact, she added.



Earlier, the President was accorded a warm welcome at the assembly complex by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.