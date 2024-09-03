Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NDRF begins airdropping food packets, water in flood-hit Vijayawada

NDRF begins airdropping food packets, water in flood-hit Vijayawada

As many as six helicopters and drones have been deployed for distribution of food

Andhra Flood, Flood, Andhra Pradesh Flood
Vijayawada: A flood-affected area is seen, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 1:22 PM IST
National Disaster Response Force teams and local officials on Tuesday began dropping food packets, water bottles and other basic necessities for people in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada on Tuesday.

As many as six helicopters and drones have been deployed for distribution of food, which also included biscuits, fruits and milk and medicines, an official press release said.

"National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, Central forces and district officials are distributing food, water and other necessities through helicopters," said the release, sharing pictures of choppers being loaded with relief material.

ALSO READ: CM Naidu urges Centre to declare floods in Andhra Pradesh national calamity

According to a statement from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Ministers, IAS officers and IPS officers are engaged in relief activities ward-wise in the centrally located commercial city, where several neighbourhoods were inundated.

As part of the relief work, basic necessities are being accorded priority while 43,417 affected people have been moved to rehabilitation centres.

As many as 48 NDRF and SDRF teams are extending relief while 197 medical camps have been set up.

In the wake of a depression in the Bay of Bengal, several parts of the state received record rains which resulted in unprecedented floods with Vijayawada being the worst affected.


 


Topics :NDRFAndhra PradeshAndhra floods

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

