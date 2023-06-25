Home / India News / NDRF rescues over 120 people, nearly 400,000 affected from Assam floods

More than 120 people were rescued and shifted to safer places in Assam by the NDRF which has deployed ten teams to undertake flood relief operations in the state, an official said on Sunday

Photo: ANI

Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
More than 120 people were rescued and shifted to safer places in Assam by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which has deployed ten teams to undertake flood relief operations in the state, an official said on Sunday.

Over four lakh people have been hit by the deluge across nine districts of the state, even though water levels started to recede on Sunday.

"A total of ten teams have been deployed in Assam that are conducting rescue and evacuation from low-lying areas. So far, 123 persons and several cattle have been shifted to safer places," an NDRF spokesperson said in an update issued at 6:30 pm.

Each NDRF team has about 35-40 rescuers.

The spokesperson said these teams are also assisting the local authorities in distribution of relief material.

The situation is currently under control and the teams are carrying out reconnaissance of the low-lying areas, he said.

So far, three persons have lost their lives in this year's first wave of flood in different parts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

According to an ASDMA report, over 4,07,700 people are impacted by the deluge in nine districts of Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri.

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

