Home / India News / NE monsoon rainfall over south India in Oct sixth lowest since 1901: IMD

NE monsoon rainfall over south India in Oct sixth lowest since 1901: IMD

It also said that data from 1980 to 2022 shows "there is a tendency of delay" in the commencement of northeast monsoon rainfall over Tamil Nadu and its adjoining areas

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Northeast monsoon rainfall over the core region of south India in October this year was the sixth lowest since 1901, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
 
It also said that data from 1980 to 2022 shows "there is a tendency of delay" in the commencement of northeast monsoon rainfall over Tamil Nadu and its adjoining areas.
 
"Northeast monsoon rainfall over the core region of south peninsula (comprising five subdivisions of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, south interior Kamataka and Kerala) in October was the sixth lowest since 1901," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.
 
He said in the years with El Nino and Positive Indian Ocean Dipole, Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas get less rainfall in the month of October.
 
El Nino conditions -- warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America -- are associated with weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India.
 
Indian Ocean Dipole is defined as the difference in the sea surface temperatures between the western parts of the Indian Ocean near Africa and the eastern parts of the ocean near Indonesia.

Also Read

IMD Weather Today (Aug 11): Heavy rainfall prediction in these states

IMD weather forecast (Aug 24): Prediction of rainfall, alerts in states

Weather forecast today (Sept 6): IMD predicts heavy rainfall till Sept 9

Weather forecast today (Sept 12): Prediction of heavy rain in many states

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today

Indians can travel to Thailand without visa from Nov 10 to May 10

Govt orders probe after Oppn receives hacking attempt warnings from Apple

Road tax imposed on commercial vehicles entering HP slashed up to 70%

168,491 died in 461,312 road accidents in 2022: Road ministry report

Top 7 profitable business ideas to start this Diwali with low investment

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Monsoon IMDweather forecasts

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story