Shimla's ex-deputy mayor sits on strike, urges rethink on development model

Panwar demanded an inquiry commission on the matter to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court to assess the flood related damages and design a new policy framework to counter it

Press Trust of India Shimla
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Former deputy mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Tikendar Panwar on Sunday sat on a 24-hour hunger strike on Ridge Ground here, and urged introspection on Himachal Pradesh' development model in view of the recent rain-related devastation in the state.

Panwar demanded an inquiry commission on the matter to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court to assess the flood related damages and design a new policy framework to counter it.

He said the National Highway Authority of India and companies responsible for the construction of four-lane highways in the state should be prosecuted.

The death toll in rain-related incidents in the state has climbed to 78. Of the 78 deaths since August 13, 24 were from the three landslides in Shimla alone -- 17 at the Shiva temple in Summer Hill, five in Fagli, and two in Krishna Nagar.

The ex-deputy mayor said that the current disaster should be declared a national calamity. He also called for immediate mapping of the state's vulnerabilities and water contouring, besides constituting a task force to work on mountain building typologies.

On Friday, the Himachal Pradesh government declared the state a "Natural Calamity Affected Area" in view of the damage caused by heavy rains. Chief Minister Sukhu claimed that the state has suffered losses of Rs 10,000 crore.

Meanwhile, BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday also stressed on long-term planning with a focus on alternative mechanisms of development to check reoccurrence of such disasters.

Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal on June 24, 224 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state while 38 others are missing, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Besides, over 12,000 houses have been damaged completely or partially, and about 560 roads are still blocked in the state, it said.

Topics :ShimlaHimachal Pradeshheavy rains

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

