PIL seeking sealing of Gyanvapi premises dismissed as withdrawn by HC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order

Press Trust of India Prayagraj
Gyanvapi Mosque

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn a PIL seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to seal the entire Gyanvapi premises without affecting the ASI survey order of the Varanasi court.

The court dismissed the petition as withdrawn when petitioner counsel made a prayer to approach the appropriate forum as per law and file an application for the reliefs claimed in the PIL

A bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order.

The PIL was filed on Wednesday last before the the court seeking directions to the state government and district administration to seal the entire Gyanvapi mosque without affecting the ASI survey.

The petition was filed by Jitender Singh Visen, Rakhi Singh and others.

Topics :Public InterestRam templeAllahabad High Court

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

