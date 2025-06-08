Need to reach out to every home, unite Hindus: RSS chief Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday exhorted its members to reach out to every family and work to unite all Hindus, asserting that the goal is to build a society that is free of inequalities like casteism and is aware of its responsibility towards the nation.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief, who arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit, made the remarks while speaking to volunteers at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya School in Nawabganj.

"We should have contact with every family in the 'shakha' area.

"Work has to be done to unite all Hindus. There should be 'sanskar' (values) in every household and harmony in families so that the Sanatan tradition can be re-established in every home," he said.

On Sunday, Bhagwat held four meetings with Sangh officials where the functioning of 'shakhas' and service work conducted among students were discussed along with other issues. Bhagwat said that the RSS "works for personality development. ALSO READ: Mutual understanding among political class should continue: RSS chief Personal development means realising one's responsibility towards the family as well as society, nation and the entire human race, i.e. the world". "We say that the world is a family. As the Sangh grew, it expanded its scope and expanded its work in various areas of social life through its workers," he said. "Today we are in the centenary year of the Sangh. On the basis of Panch Parivartan, an effort is being made to move towards a big change in the entire society -- a society that is aware of its responsibility towards the nation, a society that builds its lifestyle in accordance with the environment; "A society that is free from the inequality of casteism, where the entire society has equal rights on temples, water reservoirs, crematoriums," he said.