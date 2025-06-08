IMD predicts dust-laden winds with mostly clear sky for Delhi on June 9

Dust-laden winds are expected to continue in the national capital on Monday with a generally clear sky, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature in Delhi rose to 42.1 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.7 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the IMD, strong surface winds are likely in the city on Monday with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 43 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature to be around 28 degrees Celsius.