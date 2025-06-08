Home / India News / Cricketer Rinku Singh, Samajwadi MP Priya Saroj get engaged in Lucknow

Cricketer Rinku Singh, Samajwadi MP Priya Saroj get engaged in Lucknow

The engagement ceremony was attended by political and cricketing figures including Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Rajeev Shukla, and former India cricketers

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj
Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj are set to tie the knot on November 18. (Photos: X/Facebook)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 3:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on Sunday, June 8, in Lucknow. The ceremony was attended by select guests from the worlds of cricket and politics, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav.
 
Former India cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla, along with Uttar Pradesh Ranji team captain Aryan Juyal, were present at the event. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also attended the engagement.
 
Other notable attendees included Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav, Jaya Bachchan and Iqra Hasan.
 

Who is Priya Saroj?

 
Priya Saroj, 26, is a first-time MP and the daughter of Samajwadi Party politician and MLA Toofani Saroj. She won the Machhlishahr seat in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
 
Rinku Singh, 27, has represented India in two ODIs and 33 T20Is over the past couple of years. He is also a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
 

Wedding to be held in Varanasi in November

 
The couple is set to tie the knot on November 18 in a traditional ceremony at the Hotel Taj in Varanasi.
 
Earlier this month, Toofani Saroj confirmed that the wedding was fixed with mutual consent after both families met in Aligarh. He added that the two were introduced by a cricketer, who is the father of one of Priya’s friends.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Write to EC formally: Poll panel to Rahul seeking reply on rigging claim

Govt sanctions ₹2.7 cr for relief to rain-hit people in Palghar district

Cash discovery row: Justice Varma must quit to avoid removal by Parliament

Uttarakhand chokes under tourist rush; Delhi man dies in Mussoorie jam

Assam flood situation improves; ferry services to resume on Brahmaputra

Topics :Samajwadi PartyCricketersAkhilesh YadavLucknowWeddingsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story