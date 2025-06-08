Cricketer Rinku Singh, Samajwadi MP Priya Saroj get engaged in Lucknow

Cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on Sunday, June 8, in Lucknow. The ceremony was attended by select guests from the worlds of cricket and politics, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav.

Former India cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla, along with Uttar Pradesh Ranji team captain Aryan Juyal, were present at the event. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also attended the engagement.

Other notable attendees included Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav, Jaya Bachchan and Iqra Hasan.

Who is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj, 26, is a first-time MP and the daughter of Samajwadi Party politician and MLA Toofani Saroj. She won the Machhlishahr seat in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.