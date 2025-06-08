Goa CM reverses doctor's suspension after Health Minister row: All we know

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday announced that the suspension of Dr Rudresh Kuttikar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), has been revoked. This comes a day after state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane ordered the doctor’s suspension, citing “arrogant behaviour” towards a patient.

In a post on X, Sawant said, “I have reviewed the issue at Goa Medical College and held discussions with the Health Minister. I want to assure the people of Goa that Dr Rudresh Kuttikar will not be suspended.”

He added, “The state government and our dedicated medical team remain fully committed to ensuring the highest standards of healthcare for every citizen. We also appreciate the tireless efforts and invaluable service of our doctors, who continue to save lives.”

Why did Goa health minister order Dr Kuttikar's suspension? Health Minister Rane had come under fire for ordering Dr Kuttikar’s suspension in the wake of a complaint from a senior journalist, whose mother-in-law was allegedly mistreated in the GMCH casualty ward. The hospital, located in Bambolim, is a 1,000-bed state-run facility catering to patients from Goa as well as neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka. According to a report in The Indian Express, the patient, along with a relative, had come to the casualty ward for a B12 vitamin injection. “The doctor directed the patient to go to the nearby urban health centre for the injection, since casualty is only for emergency cases,” the report quoted an official as saying.

Rane conducted a surprise visit to the GMCH on Saturday and confronted Dr Kuttikar before publicly announcing his suspension, accusing him of failing to provide care to the elderly patient. A video of the said incident went viral on social media, showing Rane storming into a hospital ward and arguing with the doctors there. "I am suspending you from this moment, go home before my blood pressure boils and I take some other action on you," Rane can be heard telling the CMO in the video. Rane defends move Rane later addressed the media and social media backlash, stating that his intervention was driven by concern for patient welfare. In a detailed post on X, Rane defended his stance and refused to apologise.

“Over the last few hours, a lot has been said and written about an incident at the Goa Medical College and the suspension of a doctor on duty. I feel it is important to address this directly, not just as your Health Minister, but as someone deeply committed to ensuring that no citizen is ever denied basic medical care, especially the elderly who deserve our utmost respect and attention.” According to Rane, the family member of the elderly patient informed him that she was in pain and had been advised daily injections, which she was denied despite low patient load at the ward on the public holiday. “What made the matter worse was that a simple act of compassion and care was withheld. I found this deeply upsetting,” he said.

He acknowledged that his actions had sparked criticism but maintained that decisive steps are sometimes necessary. “Doctors hold a noble position in society, and most at GMCH serve with great dedication. But when arrogance seeps into duty, when compassion is replaced with indifference, it is my responsibility to take action.” “Yes, as the Health Minister, I did intervene and I accept that my tone and words could have been more measured. I am not above reflection or criticism. I take full responsibility for how I communicated, and I assure you such an approach will not be repeated,” he said.