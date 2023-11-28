Home / India News / NEET aspirant from WB found hanging in Kota, 25th suicide case this year

NEET aspirant from WB found hanging in Kota, 25th suicide case this year

Police rushed to the spot and broke the door open to find the youth hanging, he said, adding, "No suicide note was found in the room and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained."

Press Trust of India
Representative image of suicide. Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 10:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal was found hanging in his rented accommodation here but no suicide note has been recovered from his room, police said on Tuesday.

Faureed Hussain (20), a native of West Bengal's Birhum district had been preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET at a coaching institute in Kota for around a year. He had been living the rented accommodation in Wauf Nagar since July this year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Some other students of coaching institutes also lived in the same house.

Hussain was last spotted in the afternoon hours of Monday. When he did not come out of his room till 8 pm, his friends called him but he did not open the door. Following this, they informed the house owner, who called the police, Circle Inspector at Dadabari police station Rajesh Pathak said.

Police rushed to the spot and broke the door open to find the youth hanging, he said, adding, "No suicide note was found in the room and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained."

Post-mortem will be done after his parents arrive, the police officer said.

This was the 25th case of suicide by a coaching student here this year. On September 18, a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for NEET in Kota, ended her life by consuming a poisonous substance. It was the second suicide case that month. In August, six coaching students had committed suicide.

Also Read

NEET UG Result 2023: Everything you need to know at the official website

Students clearing 10+2 without biology still eligible to appear for NEET

Registration for round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2023 to end tomorrow

NEET SS 2023 registration ends today; Exams to be held on September 9, 10

DMK is responsible: TN BJP chief Annamalai over suicide by NEET aspirants

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Will bring them out soon, say workers

Cooperating with US investigation as info legally tenable: India to Canada

Despite rain, air quality in Delhi in 'Very Poor' category, AQI at 395

Centre giving Rs 6,080 cr for railways sector in Tamil Nadu: Vaishnaw

LIVE: 52 m done, breakthrough at 5 m, says Dhami on Silkyara rescue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NEETKotasuicidesWest Bengal

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story