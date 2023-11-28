LIVE: 52 m done, breakthrough at 5 m, says Dhami on Silkyara rescue

Rescuers at Silkyara tunnel have crossed the 50-metre mark and they need to dig through around 10 metres of rubble using rat-hole mining technique to bring out the 41 workers trapped there for the last 16 days. Twelve rat-hole mining experts are involved in the horizontal excavation through the last 10 or 12-metre stretch of debris of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route. This drilling was earlier carried out by a huge auger machine that got stuck in the rubble on Friday at around 47 metres.
Air quality in Delhi and its surrounding areas improved marginally due to rain and favourable wind speed under the influence of a western disturbance affecting northwest India. The Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, recorded 7.2 mm of rainfall till 8:30 pm on Monday. The wind speed improved to 20 kilometres per hour, aiding the dispersion of pollutants, an official at the India Meteorological Department said.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has received sharp criticism from Congress MP Manickam Tagore for allegedly comparing Mahatma Gandhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dhankar described Gandhi as the 'Mahapurush' of the last century and PM Modi as the 'Yugpurush' of this century. "I want to tell you one thing. The mahapurush (great man) of the last century was Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi is the yugpurush (man of the era) of this century," he said.
After ban on banners, SP MLAs find new way to protest during winter session of UP assembly
Ahead of the winter session, the Samajwadi Party (SP) called a meeting of party MLAs under the chairmanship of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. After the ban on banners and placards, Samajwadi Party MLAs have found a new way to protest in the assembly. All the MLAs of SP arrived at the meeting wearing black clothes. They said that they were wearing black clothes to protest against the government's poor handling of the law and order situation in the state and rising unemployment. On Monday, new rules were framed ahead of the assembly session in which a ban was imposed on displaying placards and banners for protest.
11:22 AM
CJI Chandrachud welcomes foreign court judges at Supreme Court
11:07 AM
Imran Khan to be produced before Pakistan's special court at federal judicial complex today
The Islamabad police have set up a team of well-equipped police and paramilitary officials to present former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan before a special court at the Federal Judicial Complex on Tuesday in connection with a case lodged under the Official Secrets Act, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, will be brought to the court under tight security and an accompanying fleet will include SUV vehicles, police mobiles, and armoured personnel carriers. The team has been created after getting a green signal from the 'high-ups', Dawn reported, citing sources.
11:02 AM
Manual drilling at Silkyara tunnel on, U'khand CM says pipes inserted up to 52 metres
Pipes have been inserted up to 52 metres through the rubble at Silkyara tunnel, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday as efforts to rescue the 41 workers trapped there continued for the 17th day. The breakthrough point is 57 metres, he told reporters in Silkyara. Twelve rat-hole mining experts are involved in the horizontal excavation through the last 10 or 12-metre stretch of debris of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route since Monday.
10:41 AM
Four-day Winter session of Uttar Pradesh Legislature commences from today
The four-day session of Uttar Pradesh Legislature has been convened by the state cabinet from today. The assembly will be governed by new rules. After 65 years, the conduct of the Assembly session will be governed by new rules. Legislators will not be allowed to carry flags, banners and mobiles in the Assembly House. No tearing of documents will be allowed inside the assembly. Women members will get a special preference to speak.
10:36 AM
Automobile retail sales soar to record high in festive season this year: Fada
Driven by robust demand, automobile retail sales in India rose to a record high this festive season with all segments, barring tractors, reporting year-on-year growth, dealers' body FADA said on Tuesday. Overall automobile sales rose 19 per cent to 37,93,584 units in the 42-day festive period this year as compared with 31,95,213 units last year. During the period, which starts from the first day of Navratri and ends 15 days after Dhanteras, passenger vehicle retail sales rose to 5,47,246 units, up 10 per cent from 4,96,047 units in the same period last year.
10:26 AM
Nearly 4,000 personnel to be involved in counting of votes: Mizoram ramps up preparations for results day
As the assembly election results day nears, Mizoram ramps up preparations for counting of votes. Nearly 4000 personnel will be involved in the counting of votes of Mizoram assembly polls on December 3, said Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas. The State Election department is fully prepared for the counting of votes which will be held on December 3 in 13 counting centres across the state.
10:16 AM
NEET aspirant from Bengal found hanging in Kota; 25th suicide case this year
A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal was found hanging in his rented accommodation here but no suicide note has been recovered from his room, police said on Tuesday. Faureed Hussain (20), a native of West Bengal's Birhum district had been preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET at a coaching institute in Kota for around a year. He had been living the rented accommodation in Wauf Nagar since July this year. Some other students of coaching institutes also lived in the same house.
9:52 AM
Rescuers at Silkyara tunnel cross 50 metre mark, 10 metre remaining
9:40 AM
PIL challenges hike in Bihar quotas, JD(U) suspects 'BJP hand'
JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' said he saw "a BJP hand" behind a petition filed in the Patna High Court against the recent hike in quotas for socially deprived castes. Lalan made the statement reacting to reports that a Public Interest Litigation was filed last week which will come up for hearing in due course. "It is all the BJP's doing. The party is anti-reservation. It had got its supporters to challenge quotas for extremely backward classes in local body polls. But the design was foiled and municipal elections were held with seats reserved for EBCs," he told reporters here on Monday.
9:36 AM
India cooperating with US investigation as information legally tenable: Indian Envoy to Canada
India's High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma said that Indian government is cooperating with an American investigation into alleged thwarted assassination attempt and not Canada's probe into the June killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia's Surrey due to a disparity between the information both nations shared in their investigation. Speaking to CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, Sanjay Kumar Verma said that his understanding is that US authorities have shared more specific information regarding the investigation with India than Canada has and that he stressed is likely the differentiating factor in the level of India's cooperation in both cases.
9:27 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Fog blankets Lucknow city, traffic slows down
Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, has been experiencing cold weather conditions in recent days, with fog blanketing the city and slowing down traffic.
The fog has been particularly dense in the early morning hours, making it difficult for drivers to see. This has led to a decrease in the speed of vehicles, particularly in busy areas like Hazratganj.
9:13 AM
Election campaign by political parties to end today in Telangana at 5 pm
The high-octane campaign for the November 30 Telangana Assembly polls will end at 5 pm on Tuesday, after witnessing the longest poll season compared to the other four states-Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram- where elections were already held. The model code of conduct came into force in the state after the Elections Commission announced the schedule on October 9. The BRS is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the Congress has been fighting tooth and nail and went all out to make a comeback and the BJP left no stone unturned to get into power.
9:11 AM
BJP leader from backward community will become CM: Goyal exudes confidence
Ahead of the elections in Telangana, Union Minister Piyush Goyal exuded confidence in BJP, saying his party is going to win the elections and a leader from the backward community of BJP will become Chief Minister of the state. Goyal also said that once the BJP comes to power, corruption, appeasement politics, and nepotism will be ended in the state. Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 30.
9:10 AM
Dhankhar sparks controversy, compares Mahatma with PM Modi; draws criticism
9:10 AM
Latest LIVE: Delhi's air quality improves marginally due to rainfall, wind
