NEET-UG 2024 result: NTA releases revised scorecards after SC's order

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released revised results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), following the Supreme Court’s directive to take into account a physics question which the NTA said had two correct answers.

In the revised results, 17 candidates shared the top rank by scoring 720 marks, down from 67 in the initial results. Out of the 67, six candidates had been rewarded grace marks which were rescinded by the NTA, and another 44 had got 720 marks on account of ambiguity over the correct answer for a physics question on ‘atoms and its characteristics’.

