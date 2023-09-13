Weather forecast today (Sept 13): IMD predicts flash floods, severe rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated severe rainfall for Odisha on Wednesday. According to Uma Shankar Das, a scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar, the cyclonic circulation that was created earlier is now over the northwest region adjoining the West-Central Bay of Bengal.

Das stated during the interview with ANI, “We are expecting a low pressure to form over the same region, and under its influence, we are expecting isolated extremely heavy rainfall which means rainfall amount will exceed 20 cm. Apart from that at a few places, we are also expecting rainfall amounts to be around 7-20 cm."

IMD Forecasts: Overview According to the IMD scientist, the weather office has issued a red alert for six districts in Odisha: Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Koraput, Bolangir, and Kandhamal.

Odisha's low-lying regions can likewise observe flashfloods and waterlogging, while landslides might happen in hilly regions, the weather office said to PTI. In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, the most elevated rainfall of 208 mm was recorded at Semiliguda in Koraput area.

The climate office said the low-pressure condition is probably going to strengthen and move further towards the banks of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, prompting widespread rainfall in northwest India.

Weather forecast in upcoming days • Until Friday, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are anticipated to experience moderate rains and lightning with isolated intense rains.

• Moderate and isolated intense rainfall are expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Saturday. A high alert has been given for different regions.

• Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha district is additionally prone to receiving isolated severe rains, moderate widespread rains with thunderstorms till September 16.

• Until Saturday, Chhattisgarh is also anticipated to receive severe to moderate rainfall.

• The Western part of Madhya Pradesh is anticipated to observe extreme weather from Thursday through Saturday.

• Isolated intense downpour is likewise anticipated in Odisha till September 14. Parts of Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Bolangir, among others, are likely to see a lot of rain.

• In South India, there will probably be isolated intense rainfall today across Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and the Tamil Nadu ghat area.

• Until Saturday, isolated intense rains are likely over the Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Goa and Marathwada ghats.

• Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are probably going to have light to direct dispersed rainfall with lightning on Wednesday.

• Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur on September 14.

IMD weather: Brief report 1. Northwest India In the coming days, there will likely be some rain in this area. From September 13 to 15, Uttarakhand is expected to receive isolated heavy rain.

2. Central India

Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in this region of India. On September 15, west Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience lightning, thunderstorms, and light to moderately widespread rainfall. Also, east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is likely to experience similar conditions from September 13-15, and Vidarbha from September 13-15.

3. East India

Widespread rainfall with lightning are predicted today in the Bihar and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Rainfall will also pour over Jharkhand from September 13-15 and Odisha will confront these circumstances from September 13-15. Besides, Odisha might witness isolated examples of severe rainfall from September 13-15.

4. Southern India

Kerala and Mahe are expected to witness widespread rainfall with isolated intense rains today, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh will mark similar circumstances on September 15 and Telangana from September 14-15.

5. West India

Konkan and Goa, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada will have moderate widespread rainfall and thunderstorms on September 15.